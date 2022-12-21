iHeartRadio

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to our newsletter

Logo

SUBSCRIBE TO A NEWSLETTER

*
*
*
435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8  -   (250) 860-8600  -   webmaster@am1150.ca  -   webmaster@am1150.ca
-23°C
Instagram

Air travel update from YLW: expect higher than average wait times


Passengers walk past Air Canada and WestJet planes at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. The company has cancelled dozens of flights on Nov. 29 and 30, 2022 because of an incoming winter storm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Following the high number of cancelled flights yesterday, passengers travelling though Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today can expect a busy terminal building and long lines. YLW is expecting over 8,000 arriving and departing passengers, a typical day at YLW would see just over 5,000 passengers.  

As with any adverse weather situation, this one continues to evolve. Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport. To help speed up the experience at YLW, passengers should complete as much as they can online before arriving at the airport, including checking-in, paying fees, and retrieve their boarding passes. 

Delays/cancellations continue with 8 cancellations and 20 delays, as of 8 a.m., for flights arriving and departing out of YLW. Five additional flights have been added by airlines today to help get passengers on their way.  

YLW has remained open and operational. Thank you to all of the crews who have been working 24/7 to keep the runway clear and get passengers on their way as quickly as possible. 

 

Additional information: 

Sunday, Dec 18, 2022 

Total cancellations – 44 (total, includes both arrivals and departures) 

Monday, Dec 19, 2022 

Total cancellations – 10 (total, includes both arrivals and departures) 

Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022 

Total cancellations – 55 (total, includes both arrivals and departures) 

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022 

Cancellations as of 8 a.m. – 8 (includes both arrivals and departures) 

12
News Tip
AM 1150 News Tip Banner 300 x 175