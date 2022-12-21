Air travel update from YLW: expect higher than average wait times

Following the high number of cancelled flights yesterday, passengers travelling though Kelowna International Airport (YLW) today can expect a busy terminal building and long lines. YLW is expecting over 8,000 arriving and departing passengers, a typical day at YLW would see just over 5,000 passengers.

As with any adverse weather situation, this one continues to evolve. Passengers are asked to check with their airline for the most up to date flight information before coming to the airport. To help speed up the experience at YLW, passengers should complete as much as they can online before arriving at the airport, including checking-in, paying fees, and retrieve their boarding passes.

Delays/cancellations continue with 8 cancellations and 20 delays, as of 8 a.m., for flights arriving and departing out of YLW. Five additional flights have been added by airlines today to help get passengers on their way.

YLW has remained open and operational. Thank you to all of the crews who have been working 24/7 to keep the runway clear and get passengers on their way as quickly as possible.

Additional information:

Sunday, Dec 18, 2022

Total cancellations – 44 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Total cancellations – 10 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Total cancellations – 55 (total, includes both arrivals and departures)

Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

Cancellations as of 8 a.m. – 8 (includes both arrivals and departures)