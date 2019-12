At approximately 12:38 p.m. today, WestJet flight 3329 departing from Kelowna International Airport (YLW) advised the air traffic control tower that a mechanical issue had occurred and the aircraft was required to return to YLW.

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched for the standby.

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 12:59 p.m. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW