Aircraft mechanical issue at YLW

At approximately 9:10 a.m. today, Air Canada flight 8399 departing from Kelowna on route to Vancouver advised Kelowna International Airport (YLW) air traffic control that they had a mechanical issue and was required to return to the gate.

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby.

The aircraft returned safely to the gate and passengers are now being offloaded from the plane and returned to the terminal. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.