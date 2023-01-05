Airports Council International concerned about travel requirements

Airports Council International (ACI) World calls on governments to take a coordinated and risk-based approach when managing inbound travellers from China, following the implementation of travel restrictions by several countries.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira comments: “We can’t repeat past mistakes. Protecting connectivity is vital to fully restoring travel, trade, and tourism that provide many economic and social benefits to communities worldwide.

“As such, we welcome the Government of China’s plan to lift COVID-19 quarantine requirements for international arrivals. As the last major economy in the world to re-open its borders, the decision represents a key milestone in the recovery of air travel. We now call on them to go further and re-assess their testing requirement as well.

“The speed of global air traffic’s recovery and the benefits this brings still depend heavily on the level of coordination pursued by governments across the globe. Several States are now reactively re-introducing COVID-19 testing and other health measures for travellers from China.

“ACI World strongly reiterates that if any health-related travel measures are deemed necessary, that they be risk- and evidence-based. Coordinating closely with other countries and aviation stakeholders continues to be a must as well. Let’s not take two steps backwards but continue to move forward with the valuable lessons learned from the past.”