Alberta man arrested on multiple charges by Penticton RCMP

On September 21st, 2023, at 8:30 p.m., a frontline officer in Penticton attempted to stop a pick-up truck for its brake lights not functioning properly. Upon the officer activating his lights and siren, the driver continued driving north on Highway 97, failing to stop for the officer. Keeping public safety in mind, the officer did not pursue.

Officers in both Summerland and Penticton later observed the same vehicle driving within each community. The driver had continued to disregard traffic control devices, and failed to stop for officers.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., officers deployed a spike belt near Highway 97 and Eckhardt Ave, which was successful in disabling the vehicle.

A 34-year-old man from Calgary was arrested. Charges of dangerous driving and flight from police are being recommended to the BC Prosecution Service. The man was also charged with impaired driving, and issued a 3-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition.

“Ensuring the safety of our community is at the core of every decision our frontline officers make,” says Cpl. James Grandy. “We’re thankful this incident concluded without injury to our citizens or officers”.