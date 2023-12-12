Alberta offender hides from police in attic

On December 6, 2023, Kelowna RCMP officers attended a residence in the 800 block of Royal View Dr after reports of several individuals living in the home illegally.

Police removed two individuals from the residence and believed there was a third still inside and now hiding. Officers had information to believe the individual who was hiding had warrants out of Alberta and BC and a history of violent offences.

Despite numerous attempts at calling the individual out, officers would eventually locate the third person hiding under insulation in the attic and arrested him safely. An illegal firearm, a replica firearm and some drugs were also seized from the residence.

The suspect is a 30-year-old man with 24x warrants out of Edmonton, Alberta which had been previously extended to British Columbia. The individual remains in custody and is scheduled to be escorted back to Edmonton for court.

