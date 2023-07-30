Alberta Plane Crash Claims 6 Lives

Six people are dead after the plane they were in crashed near Kananaskis on Friday night.

RCMP say five passengers and a pilot, all believed to be from the Calgary area, left the Springbank Airport around 8:45 p.m. in a Piper PA32.

Communication with the plane, headed to Salmon Arm, B.C., was lost around 30 minutes into the flight.

Around 1 a.m. Saturday, RCMP were notified by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton (JRCC) that the aircraft was overdue.

The wreckage was located Saturday around 7:30 a.m. on Mount McGillivray.

RCMP have described the crash as "very violent."

Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue responders confirmed Saturday that there are no survivors.

"As you can imagine, recovering the bodies of the pilot and the passengers was very challenging due to the difficult terrain. However, all six bodies have been successfully recovered," said RCMP Staff Sgt. Ryan Singleton.

"On behalf of the Alberta RCMP, I'd like to extend my deepest condolences to the families of those onboard the aircraft," Singleton said. "The Canadian Armed Forces also extends its thoughts to those families and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time."

RECOVERY

Shortly after learning of the overdue aircraft, RCMP say the JRCC contacted the Winnipeg-based Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules from the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron to carry out a search.

The crew was able to find the crash site using the emergency locator transmitter.

Additional air support was dispatched to assist, including Alpine Helicopters from Alberta Parks Mountain Rescue and a Comox-based RCAF CH-149 Cormorant from the 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron.

RCMP have secured the crash site until the Transportation Safety Board of Canada conducts its investigation.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.