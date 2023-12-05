Alert remains in place while rock remediation wraps up

The State of Local Emergency declared on November 21 has been rescinded but an evacuation alert for 27 homes remains in place.

The State of Local Emergency was issued so an evacuation order could be put in place while a lock-block retaining wall was put in place due to unstable rock above the Pleasant Valley Mobile Home Park. Residents impacted were allowed to return home on November 23.

Work on stabilization – which consists of the installation of six rock bolts and removal of loose rock in the area– is continuing and is expected to conclude later this week.