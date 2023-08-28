Alex Draper returns to Warriors gameday staff

The West Kelowna Warriors announced Alex Draper will return to the organization for the 2023/24 season in the role of Game Night Coordinator.

Warrior fans will remember Draper from his days in West Kelowna from 2010-2018 where he served as the team’s Marketing Manager, including being a part of the Warriors 2016 National Championship team. Following his time with the Warriors, the Rutland native returned to his home on the north side of Kelowna and worked with the Kelowna Chiefs of the KIJHL for three seasons from 2018-2021 and spending his summers at the baseball field with the Kelowna Falcons for the past two seasons.

In his role as Game Night Coordinator, Draper will assist in organizing game nights, which includes intermission content and activations.

“I am thrilled to welcome Alex back to the Warriors family,” stated Warriors Team President Chris Laurie, “His charismatic personality made him a fan favourite during his previous tenure and adding his experience will only help our organization. I know how excited he is to be back and fans will have a lot to look forward to for this season.”

“I’m very excited to be back with the Warriors,” commented Draper, “I can’t wait for the season to start and continue to do what I love doing so much.”