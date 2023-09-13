Alexander-Carew wins in first start, UBCO Heat women's golf finish atop podium

It was a perfect debut for UBC Okanagan Heat golfer Julia Alexander-Carew who took the individual title at the Battle at the Bear that wrapped up on Tuesday at the Okanagan Golf Club.



Alexander-Carew, a rookie from Oakville, Ont., used rounds of two-over par 75 and even-par 73 to finish one-clear of the field. She took advantage of the par-5 17th hole; an eagle in the opening round pushed her within striking distance of the lead while a birdie in Tuesday's final round secured her first win.



With six finishers inside the tournament's top-10, the Heat cruised to a 23-shot victory on the team side of the event.



Solid golf from Calgary's Emily Cornwall and Aguascalientes, Mexico's Maria Llampallas locked in Top 5 results. Cornwall would finish in a tie for second, while Llampallas, also making her first start for UBCO, settled alone into fourth.



The low score of the week fell to Coquitlam, B.C.'s Lauren Nedo , whose final round one-under par 72 jumped her into a tie for fifth. An opening round even-par 73 from Hong Kong product Bess Chan helped her secured a Top 10 finish, in solo seventh.



Khushi Hooda , from New Delhi, India was UBCO's final Top 10 finisher, in a tie for ninth.



INDIVIDUAL RESULTS - UBCO

1. Julia Alexander-Carew - 148 (+2)

T2. Emily Cornwall - 149 (+3)

4. Maria Llampallas - 150 (+6)

T5. Lauren Nedo - 155 (+9)

7. - Bess Chan - 157 (+11)

T9. Khushi Hooda - 162 (+16)

18. Symone Ripley - 172 (+26)



TEAM RESULTS

1. UBCO Heat - 449 (+11)

2. UVIC Vikes - 472 (+34)

3. UFV Cascades - 480 (+42)

4. Calgary Dinos - 502 (+64)

5. Alberta Pandas - 550 (+112)



The Heat play their second event of the season next week, in Dupont, Washington. They will be competing in the St. Martin's invitational held at the Home Course, next Monday and Tuesday.

