Algae Bloom in the Goose Lake Non-Potable Water Source

Greater Vernon Water (GVW) advises customers supplied by the Goose Lake non-potable water source (see map) that the presence of cyanobacteria, a harmful blue-green algae, was identified in the lake through routine sampling. Current weather patterns have been ideal for algae growth. The numbers present indicate that the water may be potentially harmful or toxic if consumed by animals and livestock. GVW recommends an alternate source for animal use. Boiling water does not remove blue-green algae toxins.

In Goose Lake, the occurrence of a harmful algae bloom is common and GVW is not always able to turn it off or guarantee timely treatment. At present, the water source will stay on.

It is the customer’s responsibility to provide a safe water supply for animals and livestock and ensure on-site non-potable water sources are clearly labeled on the property . Non-potable signage can be downloaded for free from www.rdno.ca/agwater (under the Non-Potable Water tab).

Additional information on Cyanobacteria Blooms (Blue-Green Algae) is available at HealthLinkBC: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/healthlinkbc-files/cyanobacteria-blooms-blue-green-algae

Additional information on algae is available on the Ministry of Environment’s Algae Watch website:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/air-land-water/water/water-quality/algae-watch

Where can I find updates?

Updates will be posted to www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices). You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.