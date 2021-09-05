All clear in fire burning near Penticton

There are no longer any properties on evacuation alert due to the Hedges Butte wildfire near Penticton.

At it's peak, the blaze was 230 hectares in size after it was reported Friday.

Meantime, some residents along Westside Road are angry with people taking photos of the damage caused by the White Rock Lake wildfire.

On Facebook, Emily Wilson-Francis posted, "Why do people feel the need to stop and take pictures of what we've lost. It is hard enough on us as we are trying to see what is left of our houses and there are so many people taking pictures. We do not appreciate anyone stopping and taking pictures of our property".