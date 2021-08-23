Press release:

INFORMATION RELEASE

Monday, August 23, 2021 3:00 pm

EOC Update: Thomas Creek, Electoral Area “D” Wildfire: EVACUATION ORDER RESCIND and ALL CLEAR in the Allendale Lake Area



The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) advises that an Evacuation Order has been RESCINDED and is now considered all clear for Allendale Lake area of the Thomas Creek Wildfire.

The attached addresses in Schedule 1 for the Thomas Creek area of Electoral Area “D” are now considered all clear.