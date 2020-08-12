All Kelowna COVID-19 testing returning to UPCC

With the number of new cases of COVID-19 stabilizing again in Kelowna, Interior Health is suspending the temporary testing site located at their Community Health Services Centre, effective today.

IH’s Testing and Assessment Centre at the Kelowna UPCC will continue to offer COVID-19 testing by appointment, 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days per week to all individuals with symptoms, however mild. Appointments are required at the UPCC and can be made by phone: 250-469-6985.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include the following:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Anyone experiencing symptoms, however mild, should be tested. There is capacity at the Kelowna UPCC site to accommodate the current demand for testing. If required, expanded COVID-19 testing capacity can be quickly re-activated in the community.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions: