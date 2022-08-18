All residents evacuated by Keremeos Creek wildfire allowed to return home

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) has RESCINDED all Evacuation Orders. This will allow residents of 25 properties along Green Mountain Road and Sheep Creek Road to return home. There are currently no properties on Evacuation Order within the RDOS.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews will remain active in the area. Motorists are reminded to slow down and watch for crews and equipment. Please avoid stopping on roadways to take photographs as this can pose a danger.

Almost all Evacuation Alerts have been rescinded. The Evacuation Alerts for Apex Mountain, Olalla, Farleigh Lake, and Highway 3A have been fully rescinded. Select properties along Green Mountain Road and Marron Valley Road remain on Evacuation Alert due to the Keremeos Creek wildfire, which is still active south of Green Mountain Road.

The Keremeos Creek wildfire will continue to burn in the area but poses no current threat to homes. BC Wildfire Service has directed residents to watch the area for any fire activity outside of burnt areas. Residents can expect to see smoke and potentially fire for several weeks within burnt areas.

Copies of the welcome back re-entry kit will be provided to residents. A digital copy is available online: emergency.rdos.bc.ca. The kit provides advice on safely re-entering burnt properties and cleaning up properties after a fire.

Curbside garbage collection will restart in effected areas next week. Residents will be able to place out addition garbage bags for spoiled food as needed. Bags need to weight less than 25 kg (50 kg). Residents with waste disposal questions can contact the RDOS Solid Waste group at 250-490-4129.

For more information about the RDOS FireSmart program, please visit firesmart.rdos.bc.ca.