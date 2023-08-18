All West Kelowna recreation services suspended until further notice

The City of West Kelowna is suspending all of its indoor and outdoor Recreation and Culture services until further notice due to the local state of emergency for the McDougall Creek Wildfire.

Suspended programs include all summer camps, Park Play Day, sports fields and ice arenas including Jim Lind Arena and Royal LePage Place.

Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre (JBMAC) is currently closed until Monday, Aug. 21. For up-to-date scheduling information at JBMAC visit westkelownacity.ca/pool.

Reminder that tonight’s Music in the Park concert has also been postponed.

