Alleged arsonist arrested and facing charges

The West Kelowna man accused of intentionally starting a fire on Webber Road is facing charges.

On July 10, 2021 just after 8:30 p.m. West Kelowna RCMP were called to the 3000-block of Webber Road where neighbours had just extinguished a fire on the hillside.

West Kelowna RCMP completed their investigation and submitted the disclosure package to the BC Prosecution Service who have now approved a charge of arson in relation to this matter.

A warrant of arrest was issued, and 36-year-old Stephen Leader was taken into custody this morning. He is being brought before the BC Provincial Court this afternoon in relation to this matter.

No further information will be released at this time.