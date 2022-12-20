Alleged car thief chased through downtown Kelowna: arrested by RCMP

On December 19, 2022, at 6:12 p.m., Kelowna RCMP located a green Honda which was reported stolen earlier in the day out of West Kelowna. After several attempts by the suspect to car jack other vehicles, he was successfully arrested.

As a result of the on-going investigation, the intersection of Gordon Drive and Coronation Avenue is closed until further notice.

“This was a dynamic and fluid event, but thanks to the Kelowna RCMP General Duty and Police Dog Service, the arrest was conducted without injury to citizens or police officers.” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

Due to the on-going investigation, at this time there will be no further information provided.

If you witnessed this event and have not yet spoken to the RCMP or have dash camera recording, please contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 referencing file number 2022-77853.