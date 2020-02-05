Alleged threat at Kelowna Christian School investigated

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.

A male youth has been been arrested by Kelowna RCMP for threatening staff and students at Kelowna Christian School.

A parent reported to AM 1150 News that students at the Benvoulin campus were informed by the principal of a phone message threatening a school shooting.

“As a result of the police investigation, members of the Kelowna RCMP School Resource Unit were able to identify where the call was placed and the individual who made the threat,” said Cst. Lesley Smith with the Kelowna RCMP School Resource Unit. “The suspect was identified as a youth in a neighbouring community and he was subsequently located and arrested for his actions.”

Students were sent home from school early after the hold and secure was lifted.

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered.

AM 1150 News has not been able to reach school staff for comment on the matter.

11:30 a.m.

RCMP in Kelowna are continuing to work closely with school officials at Kelowna Christian School, after staff became aware of an unknown male suspect who allegedly made undisclosed threats against the school today.

On Wednesday February 5th, 2020 just before 9:00 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP was contacted by school officials of Kelowna Christian School and advised that they had received a threat from a male suspect towards students and staff of the school. The Kelowna RCMP immediately launched an investigation and continue to perform an ongoing risk assessment as they work closely with the school. Police remain at the school while the investigation continues.

“RCMP officers and school officials continue to work together to ensure the safety of the school identified in the threat,” says Cst. Solana Paré. “RCMP continue to conduct an ongoing risk assessment based on the best information available to us, and have taken the appropriate steps to reduce any potential risk.”