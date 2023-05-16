Almost $200k from feds to help with highway projects near Chase and Salmon Arm through ATF

Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced a federal investment of $198,946 to support four active transportation planning projects for Indigenous communities in British Columbia.

In the Village of Chase and the City of Salmon Arm, funding will enable the completion of three projects which will advance the West Bay Connector Trail plan. The active transportation planning projects will help carry out archeological, and environmental assessments, as well as conduct a site survey, terrain mapping, engineering design, and other design elements. The plan is a joint initiative between Adams Lake Indian Band, Neskonlith Band, Little Shuswap Lake Band, and the City of Salmon Arm to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety, better connect local Indigenous communities and city residents to the Shuswap trail system, and protect sensitive environmental and cultural sites in the area.

The federal investment will also support the creation of an Active Transportation Plan for Bonaparte First Nation to address safety concerns, improve connectivity, and reduce reliance on vehicular transportation.

Funding announced today contributes to Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by supporting activities that will help expand networks of pathways, bike lanes, trails and pedestrian bridges.

"Our government is committed to building better connected communities. Investing in active transportation infrastructure is essential to this aim. The planning projects announced today will provide the data necessary to create safer active transportation routes within Indigenous communities in British Columbia, this in turn will encourage residents to choose active travel and connect them with essential services."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Adams Lake appreciates the funding from the Active Transportation Fund. It helps us build a safe community for Adams Lake Band members to bike, walk, commute around Shuswap Lake and Salmon Arm Area while maintaining a connection to Secwepemcúl̓ecw. We look forward to our partnership building stronger, sustainable and safer communities together. Our regional partners include Neskonlith Indian Band, Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band, City of Salmon Arm, and Shuswap Trail Alliance."

Chief Lynn Kenoras-Duck Chief, Adams Lake Indian Band

