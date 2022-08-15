Altercation at Kelowna nightclub results in one death: Serious Crime Unit investigating

On August 12, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Kelowna RCMP frontline members witnessed an altercation between a number of individuals outside a night club in the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue, Kelowna. A male victim was located injured on the ground. Another male had been observed fleeing the area on foot. EHS attended to the injured male. He was admitted to Kelowna General Hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The homicide investigation has been turned over to the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit and is being supported by the Forensic Identification Section, Assault/Robbery Unit, General Investigation Support Team, and the BC Coroner Service.

No one has been charged or arrested at this time and investigators are continuing to canvas the area for evidence. At this point in the investigation, police do not believe the victim and suspect were not known to each other prior to this incident.

Inspector Beth McAndie, Investigative Service Officer for Kelowna Detachment stated, “We have identified a number of individuals in the area who witnessed the altercation. Investigators would like to speak with them. We are encouraging those witnesses, to reach out to our investigators using our Tip Line 250-470-6236.”