Alternative Approval Process deadline extension recommended

A recommendation that more time be added to the ongoing Alternative Approval Process (AAP) to authorize funding to build and enhance community, sport and wellness facilities across Kelowna will go to Council for consideration on Monday.

“Recognizing the extraordinary impact of these wildfires on our community, we feel it is prudent to recommend an extension to the existing AAP deadline to ensure Kelowna residents have the appropriate time to make an informed decision on this important matter,” says Stephen Fleming, City Clerk.

On July 24, City Council initiated approval to move forward with an AAP for a $241 million borrowing bylaw, as required to authorize funding to begin the development and enhancement of key facilities for the collective health and well-being of Kelowna residents. Plans to build a stronger Kelowna include:

· the redevelopment of PRC and surrounding recreation park as a core recreation facility in central Kelowna

· construction of new Activity Centres for all ages in Glenmore and Mission

· optimization of sports fields in Rutland

· community partnership opportunities with School District 23, Okanagan College and UBCO

If the recommendation is approved, municipal voters in the City of Kelowna would be given until October 13, 2023, an extension on the current deadline of September 15, to object to the borrowing. AAP forms are available at City Hall, Parkinson Recreation Centre, Okanagan Regional Library Branches in Rutland and Mission, and online at kelowna.ca.



A final information session on the project will be held on September 6 from 3-6 p.m. at Parkinson Recreation Centre where residents can connect with City staff on the project. The session is come-and-go format with opportunities for residents to ask questions to learn more about project, funding model and alternative approval process.

Learn more at kelowna.ca/growingactivefacilities.