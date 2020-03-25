Always a need for blood donations

The need for blood continues during the COVID-19 pandemic. And that includes here in Kelowna.

Enhanced cleaning measures have been put in place at blood donor clinics, as well as space to social distance which leans into mitigation measures.

Territory Manager at Canadian Blood Services Gayle Voyer says their doors are open for you to donate if you are healthy and feeling well.

She adds there are tools on their website (www.blood.ca) as well as an eligibility quiz and updated COVID 19 information.

“Too make sure that people who are donating are safe as well as patients,” Voyer explains.

Click here to book your appointment.