Alzheimer walk is back after two year absence

After a two year hiatus, the annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s is back.

This years event is Sunday, May 29th at 1 p.m at City Park to raise funds and awareness.

The walk will honour Janice and Ian Beaton.

Ian Beaton and his wife Janice began their journey with dementia in their role as family caregivers to Janice’s mother, who lives with dementia. However, they soon began seeking another diagnosis – for Ian himself.

“I know a lot of people think of dementia as an older person’s disease,” Janice says. “It’s important for people to know that you can get this at any age. Enjoy life to the fullest because you never know what the future holds.”

More than two-thirds of British Columbians have personally known someone living with dementia.