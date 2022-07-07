AM 1150 no longer home of Rockets hockey

AM 1150 is no longer the home of the Kelowna Rockets.

Kelowna Bell Media general manager Ken Kilcullen says the team decided not to renew a play-by-play agreement with the station.

"We are sorry we were unable to renew an agreement, but value the relationship our two organizations have had. Our team at Bell Media wishes the Rockets well."

AM 1150 and the Rockets have been partners for over 20 years.

“Bell Media has been an amazing partner and friend of the Kelowna Rockets. The decision to move was one that required much deliberation and thoughtful consideration,” says Gavin Hamilton, VP of business operations for the Kelowna Rockets.

The Rockets open a new season on September 24th against the Portland Winterhawks.