AM1150 broadcasting on low power, 10AM - 7PM for three days

Our phones have been ringing constantly because many of our listeners were suddenly unable to hear AM1150.

We are having some work done to our transmission towers.

As a result, we are broadcasting on low power between 10 AM and 7 PM today, tomorrow and Wednesday.

Low power simply means our signal can not be heard in several areas around the Central Okanagan.

If you have a computer or a tablet, you can listen on line at am1150.ca. Just click on the "Listen Live" button at the top or bottom of our home page.

The station will be normal for you during the Early Edition with Phil Johnson and after 7 at night.

On Remembrance Day, Thursday, all transmitter repair work will be completed.