Amalgamated Transit Union has Agreed on an Arbitrator and Dates for Binding Arbitration

The Amalgamated Transit Union and the company now have an arbitrator and dates confirmed for negotiations to end their contract dispute through binding arbitration.

The dates are December 15 and 16.

The arbitrator is Ken Saunders. He brings more than 35 years of experience to the table. He has been directly involved in the settlement of hundreds of labour disputes over his career.

Union president Al Perrissini says the membeship fully supports the direction the contract talks have gone and hopes for an agreement closely aligned with union demands.

Wages and wage parity have always been at the top of the union's priority list. They says they are lagging behind wages paid to drivers and workers in cities like Victoria, yet, Kelowna has one of the highest costs of living in the country.

Without wage parity and a better contract overall, Perrissini says Kelowna will have increasing difficulty attracting and keeping transit employees.

He says a bus driver can make more money today, driving a dump truck.

Perrissini has also revealed that the transit management company First Transit has been sold again.

It was first purchased by a hedge fund and now the hedge fund has sold to a transit management company based in France.