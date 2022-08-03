An RV fire has claimed the life of a woman
An RV fire at Mabel Lake over the weekend has claimed the life of one woman.
50-year-old Katherine McIlravey succumbed to the injuries sustained in the fire on Monday, August 1st.
The fire happened on July 31st at around 12:45 a.m.
McIlravey's RV was one of three that burned. Believed to have been ignited by a propane tank, community residents fought the fire with their own fire truck as there is no fire department in the area.
They were able to contain the fire to the three lots.
The fire was visible across North Okanagan Lake.
The investigation is ongoing.
