Andrew Allen headlines opening day of Peach Fest

Penticton Peach festival added a multi-platinum singer/songwriter to the lineup to draw the crowds in early on the opening day of the free family festival.

Andrew Allen (presented by Johnston Meier Insurance) will hit the Peters Bros. Construction stage in Okanagan Lake Park on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 4:15 p.m.

"We are excited to have Andrew on the stage to turn up the energy in the afternoon and make this one of our best opening day's ever. Andrew is a homegrown talent, from Vernon, and his music has found international success. Set it in your calendar because you will not want to miss this," said Shawna Guitard, Peach Festival president.

Allen has written with the likes of Meghan Trainor, Rachel Platten, Carly Rae Jepsen, on the number one platinum hit ‘Four Seasons’ for K-Pop superstar Taeyeon and on the song ‘Last Chance’ that can be found on Kaskade’s Grammy nominated album - to name just a few of his successes.

He scored five Top 10 hits in Canada including his benchmark single “Loving You Tonight”, which got Allen signed to EPIC Records and helped put him on tour with acts like Bruno Mars, One Republic, Train, and The Barenaked Ladies. The official music video garnered more than four million views and over 100,000 copies sold worldwide.

Radio play and songwriting aside, Allen is a true live performer with an exceptional voice, incredible songs, some serious live looping chops and limitless energy not to mention a spatter of comic wit and story-telling ability that helps create a dynamic and interactive live show. He's definitely an artist that embodies the term 'live.'

The opening day of Peach Festival also includes the Home Hardware Kids Zone (Gyro Park from 9 a.m. to noon), Jennifer Casey Memorial Peach Bin Races, London Drugs Seniors Day featuring Judy Rowe and the South Okanagan Big Band, Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, the Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Team, Captain Tractor and Kim Mitchell. For more information visit Peachfest.com.