Animal Food Bank Needs Donations for Flood Evacuees

The Animal food bank desperately needing donations.

Founder Nicole Wilks says they are supporting evacuees from both Princeton and Merritt take care of their pets.

"Yesterday we were in discussion with ALERT about what they needed and what was coming in... They did have a little bit of a stock pile from us that managed to accommodate the evacuees for the short term yesterday. That did arrive at the Kelowna ESS Centre at Parkinson Rec."

Wilks says so far they have about 50 dogs and 30 cats.

"It's kind of again the perfect storm, because we were just about to launch our holiday fundraiser. Our requests for help are doubling already which is what we see through November and December for the holiday season anyway. We are short everything, not just for flood evacuees."

Find donation drop off locations or donate money online at animalfoodbank.org.