Annual Fitness Room Shut Down and Extended Pool Closure

The Penticton Community Centre will be closing its Fitness Room for annual maintenance beginning Wednesday, August 9 through to Friday, August 11. Regularly scheduled programs and classes, along with access to the aquatics facilities will still be available.

The regularly scheduled annual pool maintenance break is scheduled to begin Saturday, August 12. This year the closure will be extended by approximately four weeks as staff carry out inspections and repairs that will extend the life of the facility. Access to the Community Centre Pool is expected to reopen October 2. Other areas of the Community Centre will not be impacted and remain open for regular use.

For hours of operation and more information about these closures, please visit https://www.penticton.ca/community-centre