Annual Kelowna Canada Day Celebrations Cancelled

Press release from Festivals Kelowna on April 27, 2020:

The 23rd annual Kelowna Canada Day celebrations will not be held in 2020 as a result of the announcement by Dr. Henry, B.C. Provincial Health Officer that no large gatherings will be permitted until later in the year.

“Despite our hope that we could still hold a modified version of ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ or even a large community celebration later in the summer, it’s now clear that won’t be possible,” confirms Renata Mills, Executive Director with Festivals Kelowna. “Our team is quite disappointed but completely understands the importance of supporting efforts to minimize exposure to the Corona virus, and that includes cancelling large public events.”

Traditionally held on July 1st each year in multiple locations along Kelowna’s lakefront, the annual celebrations have typically attracted more than 60,000 visitors to the day-long event and featured six stages of live outdoor entertainment, interactive games, artisans, community group displays, food stations, and a fireworks display.

“We have been contacting our event partners, performers, and participants to ensure they are aware of our decision, and coordinate refunds for vendors,” explains Ms. Mills. “We’d like to express our tremendous appreciation and thanks to the many sponsors, participants, and event partners who have been very patient and supportive through this unusual time. Ever optimistic though, we will begin our planning for next year and look forward to welcoming everyone to ‘Celebrate Canada Day-Kelowna’ on July 1st, 2021.”

‘Celebrate Canada Day – Kelowna’ is an annual, free, community festival produced in partnership by Festivals Kelowna, the FolkFest society, and the Kelowna City Band society.