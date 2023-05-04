Annual work underway in Vernon for spring freshet season

Spring freshet is underway throughout the North Okanagan, which means creek levels throughout Vernon may be fluctuating.

The City of Vernon is conducting its regular, annual freshet preparations by actively monitoring creek levels and provincial snowpack reports for our local area and checking City infrastructure that could be impacted by increased water levels such as road, culverts, outfalls, bridges and storm retention structures.

"The water level and creek flow has started to increase along Upper and Lower BX Creeks and in Vernon Creek; however, at this time, all three creeks have additional capacity available," said Sean Irwin, Manager, Utilities. "Utility crews have removed sediment from the two sediment basins located on BX Creek and the City is closely monitoring the weather and snow melt conditions in higher elevations."

“Every year we monitor snow pack melt along with seasonal spring rains, as together these factors can result in excessive volume entering the natural water systems,” said Sue Saunders, Emergency Program Coordinator. “If the forecast holds sudden and prolonged high temperatures or heavy precipitation, the risk of flooding can increase. Creek levels can rise rapidly, and those with properties near the creeks, or with historic risk of flooding are encouraged to consider their level of preparedness.”

Private property owners are reminded they are responsible for protecting their property from flood and flood-related risks, as indicated in the City’s Streamside Maintenance Policy. The City encourages all property owners adjacent to creeks and streams to consider whether they are prepared for rising water levels and what steps they may need to take to maintain and protect their property.

If flood risk warrants protective works, residents may access sand and sandbags at the City of Vernon Operations building, located at 1900 48th Avenue. The materials are available at the back gate, along Pleasant Valley Road. Residents are reminded to bring their own shovel.

For more information from the BC River Forecast Centre regarding spring freshet and snow conditions, please visit the Province’s website. And for additional information to help prepare yourself, your family, and your property for freshet, please visit PreparedBC.