Another 182 Remains Found at Residential School Site Near Cranbrook

The Lower Kootenay Band has discovered 182 human remains at the former site of St. Eugene Mission Residential School near Cranbrook.

The shallow graves were found with the use of ground penetrating radar.

The band estimates 100 of its members were students at the school which was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1912 to the 1970s.

Public is asked to respect the band's privacy at this time.

If this news triggers unpleasant feelings or thoughts, individuals are encouraged to call the Residential School Crisis line at 1-866-925-4419.