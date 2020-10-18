Another aviation company downsizing

Another aviation company is calling on the government for concrete measures to ensure the safe recovery of the industry.

KF Aerospace, who services planes at the Kelowna airport, managed to avoid laying off workers after losing nearly 50% of their scheduled work back in March choosing to retain its 1,100 employees in anticipation of airline travel returning to normal.

After weathering the storm for over six months, they have been forced to restructure the business and reduce staff levels by about 14% through a combination of voluntary long-term leaves, resignations, and retirements, as well as a small number of layoffs.

The company says this reduction has balanced their need to lower operating costs.

On Friday, Air Transat announced a drop in their staff levels to less than 160 flight attendants in November.