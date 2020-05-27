Another bear sighting

Multiple confirmed black bear sightings, including a sow with young cubs, have been reported in the Rose Valley neighbourhood.

These bears are seeking easy food sources in unsecured garbage containers and other unnatural food sources, which, if not prevented, can create human-bear conflicts.

WildSafeBC in cooperation with the City of West Kelowna is alerting you to this situation to encourage everyone to secure all attractants that may lead to conflict with these bears. If the bears do not find food, they will move on and your neighbourhood and the bears themselves will be safer as a result.

For more information and to read the letter from WildSafeBC please head to https://www.westkelownacity.ca/news/