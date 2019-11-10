Another bikeshare company hits the streets of Kelowna

Another micro-mobility company hit the streets of Kelowna over the weekend.

Roll Technologies deployed their premium, Canadian-made e-scooters, which will be joined by e-bikes in December.

“Our tires for both electric scooters and electric bikes are suitable for winter conditions. Safety is our number one priority so I’m not going to operate when there's snow on the ground and also when there's ice or ice rain but we will do our best to operate,” said Chief Communications Officer, Arda Erturk.

Roll is one of four bikeshare companies with permits in Kelowna, next to Bunny, Zip and OGO, but Erturk said their company offers technologies and safety features the other companies don’t.

“We are going to ask you [on the app] whether you have ridden an e-scooter before and if you say ‘no,’ then for your first trip, for your first 10 minutes, it will be around 10 kilometres per hour, which will be really easy for you to learn [to ride] the e-scooter,” said Erturk.

He added that 70 percent of e-scooter injuries happen within the first 10 minutes, with first time riders.

The custom designed scooter also has a wider base and front wheel suspension to make it more reliable and stable.

Given regulations and upcoming weather, the company is only deploying between 40 and 50 units for the winter months.

“Regulations right now, unfortunately you can’t operate in the downtown area but the B.C. government just approved the amendment and, I think, January 2020 we can operate in the whole city. After that we will increase our fleet size to maybe 200 or 300.”

The electric kick scooters and semi-electric bikes will be dock-less and operate with an app similar to other bikeshare companies in the City.

Vehicles will be removed from streets at 9pm, rebalanced, recharged and returned in the morning.