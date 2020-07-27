Another COVID case in Kelowna

Another positive case of COVID-19 in Kelowna.

An employee who works at the Shoppers Drug Mart in Orchard Park Mall has tested positive.

They last worked at the Harvey Avenue location on July 20.

The case comes in the days following a sudden spike in the city.

Health officials blame two parties for many of the positive test results in the area.

The Canada Day parties have been tied to at least 86 cases of the coronavirus, the majority of which are in residents of the area.

Since those parties, there have been known public exposures at restaurants, a cycling gym, a farm and a clothing store.