Another COVID positive test for Kelowna Rockets player

Another Kelowna Rockets player has tested positive for COVID-19.

Because all individuals within the team cohort have been in isolation, the latest positive test does not impact the target date for a return to team activities.

The Rockets are expected to re-start the season April 17th.

Meantime, one member of the Vancouver Giants has also tested positive.

That player just joined the hockey club and had no contact within the team cohort, so the Giants will continue to play.

The WHL also announced today that a member of the Calgary Hitmen has tested positive - so that team has been shut down.

The Medicine Hat Tigers are cosidered a close contact, so they too have been shut down.