Another increase to the Canada Child Benefit

Since it was introduced four years ago, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) has helped put more money in the pockets of 9 out of 10 Canadian families, and played a key role in reducing child poverty across the country.

Now, more than ever, hard-working, middle-class families are counting on this benefit to help them keep up with the added expenses of raising children.

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the CCB will be increased once again in July, to help families keep up with the costs of living and raising their children.

This additional tax-free support will help families pay for things such as food, clothes, and activities they can do together at home.

The increase will be in place for the 2020-21 benefit year, and will raise the maximum benefit to $6,765 per child under age 6, and $5,708 per child aged 6 through 17.

This increase is in addition to the one-time special CCB payment announced by the Prime Minister earlier this month, to help families deal with the added pressures of COVID-19.

On May 20, 2020, this special measure will give families currently receiving the CCB an additional $300 per child with their May payment, and deliver almost $2 billion in extra support across the country to help families during this challenging period.