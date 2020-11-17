Another record set in B.C. for COVID 19: 717 in one day

The latest COVID-19 numbers for BC reveal 717 new cases of the virus in a single day.

"There have been a total of 23,661 cases in British Columbia since the pandemic started," says Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. "There are 6,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 198 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation."

"Currently, 10,960 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 16,469 people who tested positive have recovered."

"There have been 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 310 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Henry encouraged everyone to work together to stay small, stay local and help us slow the spread of the virus.

"The biggest impact you can make is through the small actions you take every day. Just as we put on our jackets to keep us warm in the rain and snow, so too are our COVID-19 safety layers there to protect all of us. Washing your hands, keeping a safe distance and always wearing a mask in places where you are around people you don't know - these things make a difference."

"When we spend time inside with people from outside of our household, our work group or school cohort, the risks increase for everyone. Instead, let's stay connected virtually and make it a safer winter for all of us."