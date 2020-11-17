Another record set in B.C. for COVID 19 cases in a single day.

Joint statement on B.C.'s COVID-19 response, latest updates

VICTORIA - Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, have issued the following joint statement regarding updates on the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) response in British Columbia:

"Today, we are reporting 717 new cases of COVID-19, including one epi-linked case, for a total of 23,661 cases in British Columbia.

"There are 6,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. There are 198 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 63 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

"Currently, 10,960 people are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 16,469 people who tested positive have recovered.

"We have had 177 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 484 in the Fraser Health region, 16 in the Island Health region, 18 in the Interior Health region, 21 in the Northern Health region and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

"There have been 11 new COVID-19 related deaths, for a total of 310 deaths in British Columbia. We offer our condolences to everyone who has lost their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have one new health-care facility outbreak at Tsawaayuss-Rainbow Gardens in the Island Health region. There have been no new community outbreaks.

"We need everyone working together to stay small, stay local and help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our province.

"The biggest impact you can make is through the small actions you take every day.

"Just as we put on our jackets to keep us warm in the rain and snow, so too are our COVID-19 safety layers there to protect all of us. Washing your hands, keeping a safe distance and always wearing a mask in places where you are around people you don't know - these things make a difference.

"We have seen an increase in new cases on Vancouver Island, in the Interior and in the North, many of which are connected to travel to and from the Lower Mainland. That is why is it important that we stay local and travel less right now.

"When we spend time inside with people from outside of our household, our work group or school cohort, the risks increase for everyone. Instead, let's stay connected virtually and make it a safer winter for all of us."