Another Recruit for the West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club are excited to announce the commitment of forward Luke Devlin (‘04) for the 2022-23 season.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee & now residing in Greater Toronto led the St Andrew's College Saints (CAHS) in scoring this past season with 19 goals and 28 assists in 44 games. “We are very excited for Luke to join the Warriors family," said Warriors General Manager & Head Coach Simon Ferguson. "Luke is a player we followed for a couple seasons, Luke brings size, speed and an ability to make plays and put the puck in the net."

Devlin is thrilled to get started with the Warriors. “I'm very excited to play for Coach Simon Ferguson and for such an outstanding organization” said Devlin. “I'm looking forward to helping the Warriors in their pursuit for a Fred Page Cup this upcoming season."

The 6'4 192 pound forward is very familiar with the BCHL. He has several teammates committed to other clubs in the league including his older brother Ian Devlin who is currently with the Coquitlam Express. The Warriors host the Coquitlam Express Saturday March 11th. "March 11th is definitely circled on my calendar", said Devlin. "I'm stoked to take our basement mini stick battles from years ago to the BCHL."

Devlin joins multiple new recruits for next season including defenceman Bobby May and forwards Kailus Green, Matthew Lee, Ben MacDonald, Jaiden Moriello and Felix Caron.