Another temporary shelter opening in Kelowna

More people experiencing homelessness in Kelowna will soon have a safe and warm space to stay as the Province is partnering with a new service provider to open a temporary shelter for people in need.

The Welcome Inn shelter is located at 1265 Ellis St. and was a site brought forward by the community. Renovations are underway. The shelter could open in late December or early January, depending on when sufficient staff are available to safely operate the building. This is a temporary shelter to provide a place for people to go during the winter until March 31, 2020.

Due to the significant number of people in Kelowna who are experiencing homelessness and living outside, existing shelters are at or near capacity on a nightly basis. The Province's non-profit partners in the region are also running at capacity, limiting their ability to take on additional initiatives. Faced with the need, and the lack of traditional options, BC Housing is partnering with Welcome Inn, a new community-based group that came together in order to operate the shelter. The group is led by experienced staff who are in the process of hiring volunteers to help with day-to-day operations. Turning Points Collaborative Society, a service provider based in Vernon, will also be supporting with mentoring and training for staff and volunteers.

The shelter will provide approximately 20 beds when it opens. As additional volunteers are identified, the shelter could expand capacity for up to 40 beds. The goal is for the shelter to be open 24/7, but depending on staff availability, the shelter may initially open overnights only. The Metro Community Church warming centre is located behind the shelter and will be available for shelter guests during the day.

Shelter guests will have access to daily meals, storage for their belongings, washrooms and a common room. At least two staff members will be on site at all times and the operator will provide information about the project and contact details for neighbours and community members who may have questions or concerns.

Delivering affordable housing is a shared priority between government and the BC Green Party caucus, and is part of the Confidence and Supply Agreement.