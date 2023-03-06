Another theft from local cemetery

On Wednesday February 15, 2023 the Kelowna RCMP was notified of the theft of 20 bronze wall-mounted bronze bud vases, taken from the Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery located in the 1900 block of Bernard Avenue. The vases are about the size of a hand and made of bronze. They were taken sometime between February 6 to February 15, 2023.

The cemetery gates are locked to vehicles at night, however foot traffic can still enter. The cemetery advised the vases were secured by adhesive on the walls for people to place flowers at their loved one’s graves.

“It’s difficult to understand how someone could commit a crime like this and be so disrespectful towards the deceased, and their grieving loved ones,” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer.

The Kelowna RCMP is actively investigating this file and is asking the public and businesses to report to police if you have any information which may lead to the arrest of those responsible. Contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference the file number 2023-8573.

Members of the public can also contact Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.