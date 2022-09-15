Another Warning - Be Aware of Bears

As we move into fall, visitors to RDCO regional and community parks may expect more signs that bears are out and active. With ripening fruit in Central Okanagan orchards and vineyards and spawning Kokanee salmon returning to streams, as expected reports and sightings of bears are increasing.

RDCO communications officer Bruce Smith says “With fruit ripening and salmon spawning in local creeks, this is the time of year that our field staff and visitors to Central Okanagan Regional Parks start seeing more evidence that bears are around. As reports of their presence rise, we post signs in affected parks identifying that bears may be active in the area.”

Smith says “Visitors should travel in a group if they can and make some noise when on trails to let bears know you are in the area. Visitors may also encounter bears adding calories by eating salmon spawning in local creeks and streams. Bears fishing for food may not hear you over the noise of the creek water. If you see a bear, give it plenty of space and stay well away from it.” Also please keep children and pets out of spawning streams, to protect the sensitive habitat.

At this time of year, it’s important to raise your bear awareness to avoid encounters as bears can be aggressive, especially when defending their food or their cubs. Bears also have excellent senses of smell and hearing and better sight than you might believe. Unless otherwise designated, dog owners are reminded their pets must be always leashed and kept on trails to avoid any potentially serious wildlife encounter.

Central Okanagan residents are encouraged to play a role in reducing potential human-bear-wildlife conflicts. The RDCO Waste Reduction Office and WildSafeBC Central Okanagan remind that garbage must be securely stored, and carts placed out on the morning of their regular curbside collection. The RDCO offers a limited supply of certified bear-resistant carts that residents living in high bear interface areas may purchase at a subsidized rate of $75 including delivery. Visit rdco.com/recycle for purchase information. WildSafeBC has more tips for bear awareness and wildlife safety on properties.

The Regional District offers more than 2,100 hectares of parkland and 74 kilometres of formal trails in 30 regional parks for visitors to explore. Visit rdco.com/parks to plan your next outing.