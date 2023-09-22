Another weekend of t-shirt fundraisers for the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund

Once again off-duty firefighters will be selling t-shirts in support of the Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund and other efforts. The shirts are available for $20 at the following locations and dates.

In West Kelowna this Saturday from 12-4PM at the Dobbin Rd Save-On-Foods, Monday-Friday 10AM-5PM at the Old Okanagan Hwy Salvation Army, and the September 29th West Kelowna Warriors home game at Royal LePage Place.

In Kelowna this Saturday at the Bernard Ave Downtown Kelowna Show and Shine 11AM-4PM, and at the Kelowna Rockets home opener 5:30-8:30PM. Shirts are also available at Robertson’s Clothing and Shoes, Recovery Spa, Train Station Pub, and Mid-Town Station Pub.

In Lake Country this Sunday you can purchase a shirt at the Main St Save-On-Foods from 9AM – 2PM.

Anyone wanting to donate directly to relief efforts can do so at www.centralokanaganfirerelief.ca People can also apply for support using this site.