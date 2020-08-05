Anti-Lockdown Protesters Marching in Downtown Kelowna

Protesters are marching in downtown Kelowna today in opposition of the pandemic safety measures.

Spokesperson David Lindsay says they don't recognize COVID-19 as a pandemic.

"Nobody is calling it a hoax or anything like that, " Lindsay said. "The reaction from the governement, and we're not anti-government either, the reaction is our problem and what they're doing. It's an overreaction to something that should have been done by herd immunity, same as what Sweden did who basically is in the middle of the pack. If they'd done it by herd immunity and protected the most vulnerable we wouldn't even be in the situation we are in today."

He added the government is instilling great fear in people for a virus he says is not much worse than the flu.