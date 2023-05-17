Anticipate more foot and bike traffic this long weekend around Penticton

With the return of the Downtown Community Market this Saturday, plus the weekend-long Penticton Bike Festival, drivers should anticipate extra foot and bike traffic throughout the city.

The Downtown Community Market returns May 20, with about 75 vendors setting up next to the Penticton Farmers’ Market. Anyone travelling into the downtown core this summer should anticipate road closures between Lakeshore Drive and Nanaimo Avenue every Saturday between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The Downtown Community Market, which will run until Sept. 9, showcases artisans, creators and makers of everything from homemade goods to clothing and jewelry, antiques and furniture. The market also features live music and entertainment plus food trucks. It will set up within the 200-block of Main Street as well as a section of Front Street and Backstreet Boulevard.

BC Transit is rerouting buses, with the full information available on their website at bctransit.com.

This market is hosted by the Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more details, visit downtownpenticton.org. For information about the Farmers’ Market, which is located in the 100-block of Main Street and runs until 1 p.m., visit pentictonfarmersmarket.org.

Also this weekend, watch for cyclists taking part in the Penticton Bike Festival, which begins Friday evening with a Show & Shine event at Westminster Avenue and Ellis Street.

The event includes a group ride starting at the Penticton Library on Saturday at 10 a.m. and using the bike lanes to the Farmers’ Market. The festival wraps up with an event at the pump track on Monday, May 23. For the full event details, visit bikepenticton.com.

The City’s beaches and parks are also anticipated to be busy, with hot temperatures in the forecast plus splash pads reopening for the season.

For upcoming road closure information related to special events and construction, visit penticton.ca/road-closures.