Antlers Beach Wildfire out of control (update)

Antlers Beach 4

Tankers have been dropping fire retardant and helicopters are standing by with water buckets.

The blaze broke out around 9 this morning and spread quickly uphill.

BC Wiildfire Information Officer Madison Smith says the Highway 97 remais closed in both directions.

She warns boaters to stay clear.

BC Wildfire has personnel on site along with the local fire department.

It has burned less than a half hectare at this point but is still considered out of control.

 

 

